Watford reaction to facing Sheffield United on opening day and what Blades can expect in new era for Hornets

Edwards joined relegated Watford from Forest Green Rovers towards the end of last season, replacing Roy Hodgson, and will begin the new era at Vicarage Road on Monday August 1 against the Blades.

The opener kicks off a tough start for the Hornets as they face United, West Brom and Burnley in their opening three games – a trio of teams who are expected to be challenging at the top end of the table this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Edwards is looking forward to the big kick off and the opportunity to prove that he can cut it at a higher level having impressed in charge of Forest Green.

"It's brilliant,” he told Sky Sports News. “A huge game, an exciting game for us to be under the lights at home is great for us as well.

"It's our centenary year here at Vicarage Road so that's a nice way to start. Then West Brom after that, Burnley after that. They're tough games. Great challenge for us this year. Every game we know is going to be difficult, you play everyone home and away in the end so it all evens itself out but it's a great start for us."

New Watford manager Rob Edwards will kick off his tenure at Vicarage Road against Sheffield United