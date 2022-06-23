Sheffield United have a tricky start to their new campaign, facing a trip to recently-relegated Watford first up on Monday, August 1, while they also round off their regular season away from home with a trip to Birmingham City.
United don’t have to wait long for another reunion with former boss Chris Wilder, now in charge of Middlesbrough, and also have derbies against Rotherham United to look forward to after their promotion from League One last term.
Blades Fixtures: Monday night start against likely promotion rivals
The Blades, and their Championship rivals, also break off from regular season action for the Qatar World Cup this winter, the hiatus beginning on November 12 and running until December 10.
Here’s a month-by-month run-down of the Blades’ full fixture list – although, as ever, games are subject to change when Sky get their hands on them.