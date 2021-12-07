Watch Sheffield United legend Chris Basham channel his inner Superman in Blades' Christmas celebrations
He has been Sheffield United’s very own Superman for some time now – so there can be no real surprise at Chris Basham’s choice of fancy dress on the Blades’ festive celebrations recently.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:11 pm
Basham was filmed racing down a street in full Superman get-up, with footage shared on social media.
“Of course he’s dressed as Superman,” said fan Liam Buxton. “He’s been holding the team up for nearly two seasons.”
Darren Foers added: “It’s actually superman wearing a Chris Basham outfit.”
Basham has returned to the Blades side after a switch back to a 3-5-2 formation, and has set about showing why he should never have been dropped in the first place.