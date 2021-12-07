Watch Sheffield United legend Chris Basham channel his inner Superman in Blades' Christmas celebrations

He has been Sheffield United’s very own Superman for some time now – so there can be no real surprise at Chris Basham’s choice of fancy dress on the Blades’ festive celebrations recently.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:11 pm

Basham was filmed racing down a street in full Superman get-up, with footage shared on social media.

“Of course he’s dressed as Superman,” said fan Liam Buxton. “He’s been holding the team up for nearly two seasons.”

McGoldrick says what many United fans are thinking about Gibbs-White's future

Darren Foers added: “It’s actually superman wearing a Chris Basham outfit.”

Basham has returned to the Blades side after a switch back to a 3-5-2 formation, and has set about showing why he should never have been dropped in the first place.

Superbash (Pics: Twitter/Sportimage)
