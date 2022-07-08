Sheffield United: Tommy Doyle and Wes Foderingham injuries explained after absence for first pre-season game

Loan new boy Tommy Doyle and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham missed Friday night's friendly against Casa Pia with a thigh and calf injury respectively, as goals from Sander Berge and Daniel Jebbison sealed a 2-1 victory for Paul Heckingbottom's side in their first encounter of pre-season.

Rhys Norrington-Davies also came off as a precaution after appearing to feel the after effects of a challenge against Saviour Godwin, who had put the home side ahead. Heckingbottom later revealed the Welsh international had been suffering from illness in the week.

"They are muscle strains, tears, fatigue, which you get in pre-season," Heckingbottom said of Foderingham and Doyle's injuries.

"So we will just have to wait and see. They can sometimes settle down pretty quickly, but we can't get a scan out here.

"So if they are not settling down when we get back we will more than likely scan them to get the extent of it.

"Even if they felt all right, we would not have risked them. They are a result of being tired and how bad they are we will have to wait and see."

Tommy Doyle missed Sheffield United's friendly against Casa Pia on Friday night, which saw teammate Daniel Jebbison score the winner (Sheffield United)

United fans did get their first glimpse of new signing Anel Ahmedhodžić in a United shirt, with the Bosnia and Herzegovina international playing the first 45 minutes as planned against the newly-promoted Portuguese top-flight side.