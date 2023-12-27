Warning for Sheffield United's relegation rivals after huge victory

Nottingham Forest stayed away from the bottom three after an emphatic victory over Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest's Boxing Day goal hero has warned that their party balloon can't be allowed to burst by the time they get to New Year's Eve after an eye-catching victory over Newcastle United.

Chris Wood hit a hat-trick in a 3-1 win against his old club at St James' Park to give new boss Nuno Espirito Santo a first victory since taking over from Steve Cooper and move Forest to fifth bottom. The win maintained their gap on Luton Town who had beaten Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Luton play Chelsea on Saturday, Burnley travel to Aston Villa and Sheffield United are at Manchester City, offering Forest a decent opportunity to give themselves some breathing space at the bottom, if they get a positive result against Manchester United at the City Ground.

However, Wood insisted that this win can't be a flash in the pan and warned his team mates they need to build some momentum and pull away from the Blades and co.

“It’s most definitely a step in the right direction," he told Forest TV. "I would never say ‘turned a corner’ because it is only one game and we need to remember than one game doesn’t make four or five.