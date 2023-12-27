1 . 'The Blades way'

To those who have followed this football club for a long period of time, there was something recognisably Sheffield United about being 2-1 up and completely in control of such a seismic game before going on to lose it 3-2 without the opposition having another shot on target. If it wasn't so serious you'd be tempted to laugh but this was a seismic blow to United's survival hopes - probably on par with the Bournemouth and Burnley nightmares, just for different reasons. On those occasions United were distinctly second best, to say the least, but here, they had done the hard work by getting back into the game and then going ahead. They were cruising towards a huge win before imploding defensively and, in Wilder's words, "chucking it away". What could have been six points from two mammoth games over Christmas quickly became just one because of defensive lapses and Wilder was clear afterwards when he admitted that the Blades only have themselves to blame