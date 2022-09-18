‘Wanted and respected’ - Defender opens up about Sheffield United exit

Kacper Lopata has admitted he left Sheffield United because he felt ‘wanted and respected’ by Southend United.

The defender spent time on loan with the National League club in the last campaign and was a hit at Roots Hall.

Lopata, 21, made 18 appearances for the Shrimpers in all competitions before heading back to Bramall Lane.

However, the Essex outfit came calling for him earlier this month and he decided to join them on a permanent basis, penning a two-year contract in the process.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Wanted and respected’...

He has opened up about his decision to leave Sheffield United, as per a report by the Echo News:

“It definitely played a part (the support of Southend fans last season).

“You want to go somewhere you’re wanted and respected.

“The manager, Darren (Currie, nephew of ex-Blade Tony) and Benno (Mark Bentley) all played a part, the chairman also and a lot of little things that led to this and I just thought it was right.”

Southend have made a slow start to the new campaign but he feels they will turn it around. They drew 0-0 at home to Wrexham yesterday:

“I think it will be similar to last season when there will be a moment where everything just clicks. I really believe that and when it does then I’m sure we will do well.”

Sheffield United spell

Lopata played for the likes of Southampton, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Brighton and Hove Albion as a youngster.

Sheffield United swooped to sign him in 2020 and he made his debut in a Carabao Cup clash against Carlisle United in August 2021.

He went on to play once more but ended up struggling for first-team football in South Yorkshire, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door.