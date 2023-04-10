Burnley move to brink of Championship title with Easter victories over Blades and Boro

Vincent Kompany admitted he “couldn’t have hoped for better” after victories over Middlesbrough and Sheffield United across the Easter weekend left his Burnley side on the brink of the Championship title.

Good Friday’s win at Boro sealed Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League next season and Kompany’s men took another big step towards winning the league with a 2-0 victory over the second-placed Blades, who played since the 17th minute with 10 men after Wes Foderingham’s red card.

Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson was the hero for the Clarets, coming off the bench to fire both goals as the Turf Moor crowd welcomed home their promoted heroes.

And Kompany, who celebrated his birthday today, admitted: “I couldn’t have hoped for better, six points against the best two teams in the league behind us.

“A pretty special weekend. It’d have been difficult for these results to affect anything we’ve done this season but in the end, the Sheffield game was a little bit special for us with what happened away [when United won 5-2 at Bramall Lane earlier in the season].

“The sending off affects the game but we played how we wanted to play. I had some question marks at the beginning of the first half. It’s a young group with very few players who have won anything and the beginning was more cagey than it needed to be. Which you expect sometimes in top games.

“At half time we reminded ourselves that we can’t ever lower our standards and the second half is what it needed to be against a top team that went down to 10 men. It can still be an awkward game against 10 men and you have to do what we did; nullify the threat and keep as much control as we could and be dangerous in moments.

“We had Middlesbrough away and Sheffield United, we looked to that period for a long time and came out with six points. The lads can be proud.”

