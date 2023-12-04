Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany and Paddy Kenny are amongst the high-profile football figures to express their surprise at Sheffield United's decision to sack boss Paul Heckingbottom today. The former Barnsley and Leeds man is on his way out of Bramall Lane, with former manager Chris Wilder lined up to replace him after agreeing an 18-month contract.

The final straw for the Blades hierarchy was Saturday's 5-0 hammering at relegation rivals Burnley, which saw the Blades replace the Clarets at the foot of the Premier League table in the lowest point of their season so far. As we revealed earlier today, former Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews will join Wilder's coaching staff at Bramall Lane alongside familiar faces in Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge.

Despite effectively playing a part as Burnley's manager, Manchester City legend Kompany expressed his surprise at the decision at his press conference this morning. "I just know that three or four months ago he was one of the best managers in the league where I was," said the Belgian, whose side were promoted from the Championship alongside United.

"I'd just met him at an awards dinner where he was picking up awards as well and not that much can have changed in four or five months. If you look at the level of this league I think it's always important to keep putting it into context. Every club will have its own way of dealing with things but from the whole of last season, all that stuck me was the amount of praise he was getting for the work he was doing.

"But this is how it goes. People seem to accept it in football. Personally I don't. Because it's done everywhere doesn't mean it should be done this way. But it is what it is."

