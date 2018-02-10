VIDEO: Was this the simple reason Chris Wilder decided to recall skipper Billy Sharp for victory over rivals Leeds United?

Billy Sharp continued his remarkable scoring run against former club Leeds with both goals in Sheffield United's 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Sharp opened the scoring with a superb volley in just the second minute against Paul Heckinngbottom's side, and then netted the winner from the penalty spot after Pierre-Michel Lasogga had headed the visitors level.

For Sharp, it was his first league start of 2018 after a frustrating period on the bench but hit back in the best possible way, with his 200th and 201st league career goals - and his seventh in his last six starts against former club Leeds.

"It was almost a sense of cometh the hour, cometh the man," said James Shield, The Star's Blades writer, in our video chat (the full version is available above).

MATCH REPORT: Blades 2, Leeds 1 - Sharp at the double as Blades get back to winning ways



"And the victory really breathed fresh life into their promotion challenge. There were a few nervy moments when Leeds equalised but Sharp, after scoring an absolute worldie earlier in the game, stepped up from the spot after John Fleck had been brought down.

Billy Sharp celebrates his opener

"When you look at Billy's record against Leeds, it was almost inevitable that he would score. Chris Wilder told him after the Wolves defeat last week that he would start against Leeds and I'm sure he will say it's because of something he's seen in training, or because his off the ball work was good, but you only have to look at Billy's stats against Leeds to see that not starting him would have been a very strange decision indeed."