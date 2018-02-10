FULL TIME: Sheffield United 2, Leeds United 1: Billy Sharp at the double as Blades beat Yorkshire rivals

Skipper Billy Sharp scored a stunning volley on his return to the Sheffield United side against Leeds United this afternoon - and then netted a penalty to seal a 2-1 victory.

Sharp volleyed home in just the second minute of the game, against his former club, to bring up his 200th career goal and set the Bramall Lane home crowd crazy.

But Leeds equalised minutes into the second half, when Pierre-Michel Lasogga headed past Jamal Blackman in the Blades goal from sub Pablo Hernandez's cross.

Then Sharp was on hand to net from the penalty spot after John Fleck had been fouled in the 73rd minute.

Boosted by the timely return of goalkeeper Blackman, after Simon Moore's sending off at Wolves last weekend and subsequent three-match ban, United also welcomed back skipper Sharp and Mark Duffy, replacing James Wilson and Ricky Holmes respectively.

And it was Sharp, making his first league start of the year, who made the early breakthrough with a stunning finish after Mark Duffy's cross from the right had only been half-headed away by a Leeds defender.

Duffy blazed over soon after as United continued to swarm all over Paul Heckingbottom's men, and the Bramall Lane crowd were off their feet again when Adam Forshaw was booked for a late challenge on Jack O'Connell on the left wing.

Sharp headed over Lee Evans' free kick after drawing the foul from Pontus Jansson, and was then harshly booked for a challenge on Stuart Dallas in the 14th minute. Kemar Roofe became the third player to go into the referee's notebook when he was cautioned for a foul on Basham and in the 23rd minute Leeds had their first real sight on goal, when Pierre-Michel Lasogga shot from 25 yards out but it flashed wide of Blackman's left-hand post.

The home side survived what looked a decent penalty shout when Enda Stevens appeared to fell Ezgjan Akioski in the box before Sharp went close again at the other end after beating the offside trap. Duffy then elected to shoot from just outside the area but his effort curled just wide. Roofe's game ended just before the half-time whistle when he was substituted for Pablo Hernandez, and Lee Evans was booked for a challenge on Alioski. From the resulting free-kick, Blackman saved well from Jansson's goalbound header.

The United goalkeeper could do little about on-loan Hamburg striker Lasogga's well-directed header minutes after the restart, though, and Leeds began to show much of what had been lacking in the first half. De Bock's shot was deflected just wide for a corner and from that, O'Connell was forced to make a superb defensive block to prevent another attempt on goal.

Duffy's stinging shot on his left foot sailed just over the Leeds crossbar and Matthew Pennington then saved Leeds with a superb defensive header with Sharp waiting to pounce from George Baldock's excellent cross.

But United were ahead again when Fleck was fouled in the box by Eunan O'Kane, and Sharp stepped up to fire his side ahead from the spot, and the game should have been put to bed minutes later when Leon Clarke fired over when well placed.

Leeds piled forward late on in search of an equaliser but United held firm to secure the three points and the double over their rivals.

Blades: Blackman, Baldock, Basham, Stearman, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Evans (Lundstram, 88), Duffy (Leonard, 77), Sharp (Holmes, 90), Clarke. Subs: Eastwood, Donaldson, Wilson, Lafferty, Eastwood.

Leeds: Wiedwald, De Bock, Jansson, Pennington, Dallas, Forshaw, O'Kane, Phillips (Ekuban, 78), Alioski (Sacko 75), Roofe (Hernandez, 44), Lasogga. Subs: Lonergan, Anita, Cibicki, Vieira