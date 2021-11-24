Victory at Reading a "turning point" for Sheffield United's season, says matchwinner Jayden Bogle

The Blades have not won back-to-back league games this season following relegation last season, and have fallen way off the pace in terms of automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

If they are to stand a chance of getting back there at the first attempt, the play-offs represent their most realistic chance as things stand – but to do so, Slavisa Jokanović’s men must discover a consistency, both in performance and results, that has eluded them in his tenure so far.

But Bogle, who volleyed home at the back post from David McGoldrick’s deep cross to score his first goal of the season, insisted: “It was massive. It’s a turning point.

“We have to push forward now. We looked a lot more solid defensively and created a few chances as well.

“It has to be a turning point for us, we haven’t been good enough so far and so now we have to turn it on.

“It’s tough, though. The Championship is a really tough league and there will be some days when the opposition is on top, and some when we’re on top.

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United celebrates scoring at Reading with Rhian Brewster: David Klein / Sportimage

“I just think we need to try and focus on dominating games, putting teams under pressure, being defensively solid and then creating chances. And when we get the chances, put them away.

“We did that today so it’s a positive result.”

By his own admission Bogle should have broken the deadlock in Berkshire earlier in the game, but his shot was saved by a combination of Reading goalkeeper and defender, and his form will give Jokanović a welcome selection dilemma when George Baldock returns to full fitness.

“I’m just enjoying playing and getting results,” Bogle, who has largely acted as Baldock’s understudy since he arrived at Bramall Lane from Derby County, added.

“Today was a massive one. It’s about the team not individuals.