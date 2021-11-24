The Scottish midfielder was treated for around 10 minutes after suffering a medical episode in the second half of United’s victory in Berkshire, later being transferred to hospital.

Fleck was conscious as he did so, and later asked medics about the Blades’ result as they sealed victory through Jayden Bogle’s strike.

And this morning Fleck is said to be in good spirits as he awaits test results, as medics try to discover exactly what happened.

Fleck went down unopposed inside his own half, with teammate Enda Stevens tending to him and others, including Morgan Gibbs-White and David McGoldrick, gesturing urgently for medical attention.

"John is conscious, he is in the hospital, he is talking with the doctors and he is in good hands,” boss Slavisa Jokanović said after the game.

"We hope everything will be okay and we expect everything will be fine. He was talking and he asked for the result.

John Fleck of Sheffield United attempts to stand before being stretchered off during the game at Reading: David Klein / Sportimage

“I didn't really see the incident but it looked like he just collapsed, without any physical contact around him. I am not a doctor but the news is positive. It was not an easy situation for everybody."

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic added: "The experience we all had tonight was so dramatic and so horrible.