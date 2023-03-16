Sheffield United duo Daniel Jebbison and George Baldock have been praised for the contributions they made towards the result which reinvigorated the club’s promotion challenge.

Although the spotlight following the 2-1 win over Sunderland inevitably fell on James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, with both midfielders writing their names onto the scoresheet, Paul Heckingbottom insisted the other two changes he made to United’s starting eleven also had the desired effect.

Outlining the reasoning behind his thinking to change their personnel and shape ahead of the visit to the Stadium of Light, where the second-placed visitors moved six points clear of third, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Jebbo’s role was very match specific. We wanted that stretch and when we didn’t have the ball, he was the first to set the press.

“George, we wanted to have his personality out there and it was great. We thought that would be a really important thing to have in a game like this one and he did everything we wanted from him.”

Despite downplaying suggestions that his selections were a response to United’s subdued performances in recent weeks, as both Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final opponents Blackburn Rovers all subjected them to league defeats, Heckingbottom acknowledged they had proved to catalyst for a much-improved display on Wearside. But it was United’s mentality which impressed him the most, with Edouard Michut’s strike presenting them with a huge test of character which efforts from first McAtee and then Doyle ensured they passed.

Sheffield United's George Baldock watches on as Daniel Jebbison has a shot blocked by Sunderland's Luke O'Nien: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The start we had was really good,” Heckingbottom said. “It was bright, brave and sharp. To concede was a kick in the teeth, but we didn’t let it alter our level of performance. That showed a really strong mind set.”

“It could have affected people, especially in the circumstances,” he continued. “But it didn’t and we went out there and got the goals I thought we deserved.”

United contest the first of their remaining nine Championship outings this term at Norwich City on April 1st. Before then they meet Rovers at Bramall Lane this weekend, with the victors destined for Wembley.

Outlining the improvements he still wants to see United make, despite his delight at their display in the North-East, Heckingbottom said: “Everything was quicker, which was good. But there were still times when we got into some fabulous positions and didn’t get enough shots off. We should have done better with a few of those and so that’s something to work on, because we had some fantastic openings. That’s something to work on. There’s always things we can be better at, and so we’ll be doing everything we can to make sure that’s going to be the case. There’s a lot to play for.”

George Baldock is delighted after Sheffield United's win over Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Baldock and Jebbison must now wait to discover if they will face Rovers, although Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie are both hoping for recalls. The latter is no longer under the immediate threat of suspension after entering the clash with Sunderland, United’s 37th assignment of the campaign, on nine bookings.

