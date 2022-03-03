It’s an early chance for the Blades to put the pressure on the sides above them with victory in front of the Sky Sports cameras, but defeat would see Steve Cooper’s men leapfrog them as the race for the top six continues.

Forest travel to South Yorkshire ninth in the division, while the Blades are seventh and one point behind sixth-placed Luton Town in the table.

United again have injury issues to contend with, while boss Paul Heckingbottom has a real selection headache in the middle of the park as he considers whether to recall Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White.

The pair were rested at Millwall last weekend as Heckingbottom looks to manage their recoveries from injury, but the gamble didn’t pay off as the Blades lost 1-0.

Only the division’s top three sides have a better away record this season than Forest, who were bottom of the table when Cooper was appointed, but this will be a tough proposition against a side enjoying their own resurgence under the guidance of Heckingbottom.

It should be a decent game, pitting two good sides and two good managers together, but I’m tipping a slight and narrow Blades victory by one goal.

Stepping into Heckingbottom’s shoes, here’s the side I’d put out to face Forest. Let me know what you disagree with via our Facebook page, or on my Twitter feed.

Wes Foderingham Had a nervy moment at Millwall when a shot squirmed through him, but he's done more than enough recently to earn some credit in the bank. Still United's No.1

George Baldock Assuming he's fit to play, Baldock starts down the right. If not, I'd give Femi Seriki a call

Kyron Gordon The excitement of his league debut for the Blades was tempered by defeat at The Den, but he didn't let anyone down and is the best option United have at right centre-half

John Egan Much improved after a return to a back three, Egan has been a rock of late and if he's fit, he plays