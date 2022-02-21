That, condensed into eight words, was the story of Sheffield United’s visit to Blackburn Rovers earlier this season. Three months after their meeting inside a rain and windswept Ewood Park, the two clubs meet again. This time at Bramall Lane where, with a different manager in tow and a renewed sense of purpose, United hope to change the narrative. The same goes for the result as they chase play-off qualification.

“We’re not really bothered about what other people say or think about us,” Paul Heckingbottom insisted, before going on to confess that naturally they are. “Although it’s nice that people are saying good things about us, because that shows the group is on the right track.

“We know this will be difficult, because we’re up against a really good side. But we’d like to think that they (Rovers) know they’re up against a good one too.”

THREE MONTHS, BIG DIFFERENCE

As well as being a chance to reaffirm their promotion credentials following Saturday’s thrashing of Swansea City, Wednesday’s match also provides United with a chance to showcase the improvements they have made since November’s 3-1 defeat in Lancashire. Back then, Rhian Brewster’s superb finish appeared to have laid the foundations for a much needed win as, having won only five of his first 17 Championship matches at the helm, Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic pressed ahead with his battle to alter not only United’s formation but also the mindset of a squad which had grown used to losing during last term’s slide out of the Premier League.

The Serb deserved to be commended for accepting the challenge. He appeared equipped to succeed too, having steered both Watford and Fulham into the top-flight before taking charge earlier that summer. But for a whole host of reasons, some of which were beyond his control, it was one Jokanovic was destined not to overcome. Indeed, as it later transpired, the sight of Rheda Khadra, Ben Brereton-Diaz and Ian Poveda all being gifted goals as Rovers came from behind was the moment United’s board, whose procrastination in the transfer market had frustrated the Serb, decided to dispense with his services. Although Jokanovic would go on to oversee two more fixtures - taking four points from meetings with Coventry City and Reading - sources at Bramall Lane have told The Star his fate had already been sealed by the time United, seemingly bereft of ideas and shorn of confidence, boarded their coach back to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United, including Rhian Brewster who is now injured, made huge strides forward after their last game againstg Blackburn Rovers: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“To be honest, we’ve not really focused on that game a lot,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve looked at it, of course. Because I think it really demonstrated what Blackburn are all about. But it also had a totally different feel to it.”

“Blackburn, they are so dangerous around the transitions and the turnovers in possession,” he added. “Probably the best in the division at it, to be fair. But we have our own strengths.”

SHREWD COACH AND DIPLOMAT

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray (left): Richard Sellers/PA Wire..

Although many of the issues which holed Jokanovic’s reign below the waterline remain, as a series of miscommunications and false starts during the winter transfer window revealed, Heckingbottom’s appointment has proved to be a success. Showing himself to be a skilled diplomatic as well as pragmatic coach, the 44-year-old has delivered both eye-catching performances and points - with United preparing for the visit of Tony Mowbray’s side in sixth place. (They were 18th following their last clash).

After completing a spell in caretaker charge before Jokanovic’s arrival, when his brief was ostensibly to stage-manage an orderly return to the Championship, Heckingbottom did not feel the same obligation to make systemic changes as his predecessor who had been hired thanks to a reputation for producing aesthetically pleasing and eye-catching teams. But reverting to a strategy reminiscent of the one Jokanovic’s antecedent Chris Wilder had employed to good effect, before his relationship with United’s hierarchy also disintegrated, wasn’t a safe option.

Instead, given the circumstances, it should be viewed as a master-stroke. A chaotic pre-season programme meant United’s players were learning on the job under Jokanovic. So going back to what they knew must have felt like a blessed relief. Having won eight of their 13 outings under Heckingbottom’s command, the wisdom of his decision is obvious.

Ben Brereton of Blackburn Rovers: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“We’ve shown we can change,” said Heckingbottom, revealing how John Fleck and Sander Berge had been purposefully selected for the 4-0 victory over Swansea to “pressurise” the opposition’s centre-halves. “We can do things differently, and slightly alter the dynamic through the personnel.

“For example, bringing them in meant we had to attack slightly differently. But overall, the core principles were the same.”

THE TEAM NEWS

With Brereton-Diaz expected to join Brewster in the stands here - the Chile international has been receiving treatment for a twisted ankle - Heckingbottom and Mowbray must search for different solutions to the problem of how to win what is a crucial fixture in both teams’ campaigns. United’s attack is expected to be spearheaded once again by Billy Sharp, the scorer of 13 goals this season. Rovers, who are third, were set to be without Brereton-Diaz for last weekend’s meeting with Millwall before it fell victim to the weather.

With Brewster (hamstring), David McGoldrick (thigh) and now Jayden Bogle (knee) all expected to miss the remainder of the season, United will be hoping George Baldock, Chris Basham and Rhys Norrington-Davies all recover from the knocks they sustained against City. Femi Seriki, recalled from a spell on loan at sister club Beerschot, and the on-loan Charlie Goode have been placed on standby to start the game. Goode, the Brentford centre-half, made his debut during the closing stages of the meeting with Swansea.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage