With Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick already facing battles to save their campaigns - with the latter expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn thigh muscle later this week - manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted news that Bogle also faces a prolonged period on the sidelines has “knocked everyone for six”. United had hoped to try and ease the wing-back through their remaining games as they chase promotion to the Premier League. But Heckingbottom revealed that a consultation with a specialist ended with Bogle being told only an operation would prevent him from suffering the kind of damage which could affect the rest of his career.

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle is out for the rest of the season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Confirming the 21-year-old will enter hospital tomorrow - 24 hours before United’s game against Blackburn Rovers - Heckingbottom said: “Jayden is going in for the op, which will rule him out for the remainder. If he gets in there, and the surgeon has to do the procedure he thinks, that is what we are looking at.”

Shedding further light on the exact nature of Bogle’s problem, Heckingbottom continued: “It’s his cartilage, and the position of exactly where it is. We thought we might be able to manage his workload and manage him through, that he might miss the odd game here and there. He was disappointed enough to miss one game.

“But the consultation with the specialist, and what has comed out of it, it’s knocked everyone for six.

“The long term effects, if it’s not dealt with, it needs to be sorted and done. And we want it to be done, but we might be looking at around a six month rehab.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With Bogle’s fellow defenders Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and George Baldock suffering knocks during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Swansea City, Heckingbottom’s squad is being stretched to breaking point ahead of a crucial run of games. They are preparing for Rovers’ visit in sixth - three places and four points behind Tony Mowbray’s side.

Acknowledging the fixture will come “too soon” for Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn - the latter returning to light training yesterday - Heckingbottom said: “A while ago, we had real depth. This goes to show how quick things can change."