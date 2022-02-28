Brewster was forced under the knife earlier this month after damaging the muscle away at Peterborough United.

There were early hopes that the injury would not be as significant as first feared, and that the former Liverpool youngster may be managed through the rest of the season.

But conversations with specialists raised the risk that the damage may occur again if not sorted out, and the young striker will miss the rest of the season.

That represents a significant blow to the Blades’ promotion hopes, especially as their record signing was just starting to find his feet in front of goal at Bramall Lane.

But instead, he will play the role of cheerleader for the rest of the season.

“Everything went really well with the operation,” Brewster confirmed.

Sheffield United celebrate Rhian Brewster's goal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Obviously, it is now going to be a long, long road back to full fitness, but the operation was a success and now I must only look forward to the challenge that is ahead of me.

“I knew it [the operation] was the best option for me. It was a hard decision, it was a long decision, and it was ultimately my decision.

“But I've got the best team of experts around me, inside and outside the club, and it was important we weighed everything up. It was hard for my parents too. but we know it is the best for my career.”

“I'm still in the very early stages, so I can't do much with being on crutches and having other bits of equipment strapped to my leg,” Brewster, speaking to United’s matchday programme, added.

“But honestly, I will do what I can and with the help of the staff and our physios, I'll be back as quickly as possible.

“But I know myself I must be responsible and make sure I do everything right. I'm delighted to already be back amongst the lads.

“It is good to just have some normality back to my life, it is all I know really and my new role within the club has started.