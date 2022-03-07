Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp up against Nottingham Forest man and ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker for fans' award - vote here

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp has been nominated for the PFA fans’ Championship player of the month award for February.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:28 pm

The veteran earned his nomination after netting a crucial goal in the Blades’ away victory at Birmingham City early in the month, before netting a brace against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

Sharp rounded off the month with an assist in a 4-0 hammering of Swansea, and is up against some tough competition for the award.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored six goals in his five games for Fulham in February, while Blackpool’s Josh Bowler netted four in six from attacking midfield.

Kai Naismith helped Luton keep three clean sheets, and also chipped in with two assists, in February after being converted to a defender from attack, and former Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao – now of Reading – joins Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson on the shortlist.

To vote for Sharp, click here.

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp has been nominated for the Championship fans' player of the month award for February: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage
