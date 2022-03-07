The veteran earned his nomination after netting a crucial goal in the Blades’ away victory at Birmingham City early in the month, before netting a brace against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

Sharp rounded off the month with an assist in a 4-0 hammering of Swansea, and is up against some tough competition for the award.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored six goals in his five games for Fulham in February, while Blackpool’s Josh Bowler netted four in six from attacking midfield.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Naismith helped Luton keep three clean sheets, and also chipped in with two assists, in February after being converted to a defender from attack, and former Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao – now of Reading – joins Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson on the shortlist.

To vote for Sharp, click here.