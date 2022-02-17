Sheffield United issue update on Jayden Bogle fitness after boss drops surgery hint

Paul Heckingbottom has shed a little more light on Jayden Bogle’s injury situation, insisting he is confident Sheffield United can manage the defender through the rest of the season.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:57 pm

Bogle missed the midweek goalless draw with Hull City with a minor knee issue, with Heckingbottom conceding the former Derby County man is subsequently a doubt for this weekend’s home clash with Swansea City.

But Heckingbottom is confident the issue can be managed week to week, revealing that United would consider treatment to rectify the problem if it caused Bogle to miss enough games to make it worthwhile.

“We’ll see on him,” Heckingbottom said on Bogle’s chances of being involved this weekend against Russell Martin’s side.

“He’s got an issue on his knee which we’re going to try and manage. We’re trying to settle it down and with some management, and hopefully we can get him on the pitch.

“It’s probably going to be week to week and game to game. If it was a long period of time, we’d probably look to get it rectified.

“He’s had a scan so we know the problem. If it came to the point he was having to miss so much football anyway, we’d intervene and get something done.

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“But we’re confident we’ll get him through to the end of the season and keep him involved.”

Bogle has emerged as one of United’s key players this season, keeping established wing-back George Baldock out of the team even after he recovered from injury.

“We’ve been realty pleased with him; he’s been fantastic,” Heckingbottom added on Bogle.

“Everyone knew what a good player he is. He had a spell in the Premier League and did well, but he’s added to his game defensively as well as what we know he can do going forward and he’s added a good dynamic to how we play.”

