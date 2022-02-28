Uncertainty continues at Sheffield United's rivals Derby County after latest EFL update; What Wayne Rooney said

A short statement this afternoon from the EFL read: “On 27 January the EFL and Derby County’s Administrators, Quantuma, announced a four week extension to the deadline for the provision of evidence of sufficient funding to complete the current season.

“The Administrators have not yet provided that evidence, and we await an urgent further update from them on both that and the announcement of a preferred bidder.”

Derby have been in administration for more than five months, but a preferred bidder has not yet been named despite interest from three parties, including former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

Derby, who have made a remarkable effort to seal Championship survival this season despite being docked 21 points by the EFL for financial issues, face Cardiff City tomorrow in Wales and boss Wayne Rooney said today that there was no update on the situation.

“So, really these are questions for the administrators,” the former Manchester United and England legend added.

“I am sure at some point, whether that is today, tomorrow, everyone will get an update.”

Wayne Rooney, the manager of Derby County (Alex Burstow/Getty Images)