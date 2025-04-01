Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tyrese Campell revelling in Sheffield United “fresh start” after highlighting key Stoke City difference

Tyrese Campbell’s first-time finish on Friday evening against Coventry City saw him reach the 10-goal mark for the first time in his professional career - but the Sheffield United man is not resting on his laurels in the final seven games of the season as the Blades look to finish the job and secure their place in next season’s Premier League. Campbell arrived at United on a free in the summer after leaving Stoke City.

He took a bit of time to get up to speed after a difficult summer following the death of his father and missing a large chunk of pre-season, but is now the Blades’ top scorer ahead of this weekend’s trip to Oxford United. Campbell only endeared himself further to the Blades faithful with a derby-day winner over Wednesday back in November, and only has the next target in mind now.

“It's the first time I've [scored 10 in a season] in my career, and I'm really happy,” the forward admitted. “It's been an aim and one of the little goals for me but now I've got the 10, I want 15 or 20. Hopefully I can keep going and keep scoring but hopefully, more importantly, we reach our goal at the end of the season.”

Tyrese Campbell relishing pressure at Sheffield United after Stoke City experience

Campbell’s recent form - the Coventry finish was his fourth goal in his last five appearances - makes it even more remarkable that he was a free agent in the summer after his seven-year association with Stoke City came to an end. The change of scenery has seemed to reinvigorate the 25-year-old, whose injury record has also improved this term despite a few fitness issues.

“I just think it's a team of honest players, hard-working players, and we all are fighting for the same thing,” he admitted when asked why his move to Bramall Lane has been so successful. “And we bring the best out in each other.

“We know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and we fight for each other until the end, as you see out there every week. It's amazing to come into a team like that. It's been a fresh start for me and one I've relished. Being under pressure and playing games with huge importance every week has been a new challenge for me, but I'm loving it.”

Campbell’s only experience of the top-flight was fleeting at the start of his career with Stoke and in the years since they finished 16th, 15th, 14th, 14th, 16th and 17th - so spearheading a promotion push, with the Blades two points clear of Leeds and Burnley at the top of the Championship going into the weekend, is new territory for the forward, who has struck up a promising partnership with Rhian Brewster of late.

“I'm buzzing for him,” said Campbell of the former Liverpool youngster, who followed up his winner against Wednesday at Hillsborough with a good sweeping finish against Coventry. “I know how it is to go through a tough time in football, with injuries and people saying stuff about you in the media.

“It's always going to come when you're injured and not living up to what's happening, but I'm just so happy for him. He's an unreal guy; everyone loves him at the club and he's one of my closest people. So it's really nice for him to be scoring and I just hope he can continue it, and we can both just keep doing what we're doing until the end of the season.”