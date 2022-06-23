Two Sheffield United players charged by police over incident following Nottingham Forest fans pitch invasion

Following the play-off semi-final second leg at the City Ground which Forest one on penalties, home supporters invaded the pitch.

Amid that, Blades skipper Billy Sharp was assaulted as he stood on the pitchside.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster have been charged by Nottinghamshire Police following an incident that occured when Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after the play-off semi-final second leg. : Alex Pantling/PA Wire.

In the days following the match, a video circulated on social media appeared to show some United players becoming involved in an altercation with a Nottingham Forest supporter who had ran on from the stands.

United have confirmed that Brewster and McBurnie have been charged by Nottinghamshire Police oer the incident.

Both players deny the charges, said the club.

“Sheffield United Football Club is disappointed to learn that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged following the incidents that took place at the EFL Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest last month,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Both players voluntarily engaged in interviews with Nottinghamshire Police in the aftermath of the fixture which saw their team-mate, Billy Sharp, the victim of assault in the chaos which followed the final whistle.