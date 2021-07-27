Trio of former Sheffield United favourites lined up as guests as Blades launch own matchday TV channel, SUFC Live
Sheffield United have confirmed a trio of former Blades players will be involved in their SUTV Live project, which launches next season on matchdays.
The club’s revamped in-house TV channel will broadcast from Bramall Lane on every matchday in the new season, with pre and post-match shows streamed on the club’s website and on the Sheffield United app, as well as on the concourses at Bramall Lane.
Former Blades Chris Morgan, Brian Deane and Kevin Gage have been approached to appear on the show as guests, with other familiar faces lined up throughout the season.
Blades fans Paul Walker and John Rawling have been lined up to present, alongside Ashleigh Wilmot. Programme editor Matthew Young will commentate on each game, with the previous iFollow service being replaced by SUTV Live.
The club say subscription details will be released in due course, and streams will be dependent on whether games are being broadcast by Sky Sports.