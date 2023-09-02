News you can trust since 1887
Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our fan gallery from entertaining Everton draw

Sheffield United fans were once again in fine voice as their side picked up their first point of the season against Everton at Bramall Lane yesterday.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 18:47 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 18:58 BST

Cameron Archer enjoyed a dream league debut as he scored one and had a big hand in the other as United drew 2-2 with the Toffees. The former Aston Villa man hit the shot with a curling shot but the ball rebounded off Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and bounced into the Everton net for 2-1.

Arnaut Danjuma levelled the scores before Pickford redeemed himself with a stunning double save right at the death to keep out Oli McBurnie’s efforts. Can you spot yourself, or anyone you know, in these 30 fan photos from the game, courtesy of Sportimage and Getty Images?

