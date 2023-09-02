Cameron Archer enjoyed a dream league debut as he scored one and had a big hand in the other as United drew 2-2 with the Toffees. The former Aston Villa man hit the shot with a curling shot but the ball rebounded off Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and bounced into the Everton net for 2-1.

Arnaut Danjuma levelled the scores before Pickford redeemed himself with a stunning double save right at the death to keep out Oli McBurnie's efforts.