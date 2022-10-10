Wilder left his position at the Riverside Stadium last week, after United’s Championship rivals made a disappointing start to the new season.

Previously of Watford and Forest Green Rovers, Rob Edwards had appeared to be a shoe-in for the role the 55-year-old vacated. Although he remains in contention, Carrick, who made over 450 appearances for Manchester United before beginning his career as a coach, is also said to be interested in discussing the position with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson. Talks with both confirmed and potential candidates are expected to continue over the coming days, as Gibson attempts to make an appointment as quickly as possible - potentially before this weekend’s game against Blackburn Rovers.

Carlos Corberan, the ex-Huddersfield Town chief, has also been linked with the post.

Wilder twice led United to promotion after taking charge of his boyhood club in 2016, leading them from League One to the Premier League and then a ninth-placed top-flight finish. He departed nearly five years later, moving to Teesside in November. Although Middlesbrough forced themselves into play-off contention towards the end of the previous campaign, results this term did not go as either he or Gibson expected. United, now under Paul Heckingbottom’s stewardship, are preparing for Saturday’s game against Blackpool above second placed Norwich City on goal difference.