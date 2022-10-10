Next West Brom manager: Man Utd legend ahead of Chris Wilder on list to replace Steve Bruce
It will come as no surprise to see Chris Wilder’s name among those in the frame to replace Steve Bruce as West Brom manager.
Bruce was sacked on Monday after eight months in charge at the Hawthorns and 13 games into this season with the Baggies having picked up just two wins this season.
West Brom are third botton of the Championship table and haven’t won since hammering Hull City on August 20.
Their winless streak in the league reached eight on Saturday after a scoreless draw at Luton Town and the WBA hierarchy confirmed their decision to offload Bruce on Monday morning.
In their statement they said: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.
"Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.
"The process of recruiting a new Manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”
Second favoutite to take the job is Chris Wilder, only a week after he, too, was sacked by Middlesbrough.
Wilder endured a torrid start to the campaign following recruitment issues in the summer and Boro parted ways with the iconic former Blades boss last week with the side hovering just above the relegation zone.
It may be seen as a surprise to see Wilder jump straight into another job having waited eight months before heading to the Riverside following his Bramall Lane exit, despite being linked with a host of roles.
Bookmakers immediately placed former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane at the top of their list of favourites to take up the role at the Hawthorns.
Keane, who hasn’t had a full-time managerial post since leaving Ipswich in 2011, was spotted at Deepdale last week watching West Brom’s defeat to Preston.
The 51-year-old is mostly seen these days as a high-profile pundit on Sky Sports and ITV and his last jobs in a coaching capacity came as assistant boss at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and with the Republic of Ireland alongside Martin O’Neill.
Also in the running according to SkyBet is ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Scott Parker, who was sacked as Bournemouth boss earlier this season.