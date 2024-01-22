Referee Michael Salisbury was the centre of attention at Bramall Lane yesterday with some big decisions in Sheffield United's dramatic draw with West Ham. The Blades twice came from behind to earn a deserved point, with Oli McBurnie converting a penalty in the 103rd minute.

McBurnie won the penalty about five minutes earlier when he was wiped out by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who subsequently received extensive treatment on the field for a cut lip, and there was still time for more drama when the away side went up the other end and had a good penalty claim of their own when Anel Ahmedhodzic tangled with Jarrod Bowen.

TNT's partisan punditry duo of former West Ham players Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand agreed it should have been a penalty but Ahmedhodzic gave his side of the story after the game, claiming it was actually Bowen who fouled him by pulling him down as the ball came into the box. Ref Salisbury agreed and waved play on before blowing the final whistle soon after, leaving visiting players incensed.

Earlier Salisbury had given the Hammers a penalty when Gus Hamer fouled Danny Ings and then later sent off Blades substitute Rhian Brewster for a wild lunge at West Ham left-back Emerson, while Vladimir Coufal followed the United striker down the tunnel soon after following his second yellow card. All in all it was an eventful afternoon for the referee at Bramall Lane - with former top referee Dermot Gallagher claiming Salisbury got all the big decisions wrong.

Speaking on Sky's ref watch this afternoon, Gallagher was asked for his verdict first on United's spot-kick. "My first reaction was penalty," he admitted. "We've seen goalkeepers come out and not get the ball, which he doesn't. But does McBurnie catch him with his arm in the air?

"Is it a free kick to the goalkeeper, as he doesn't continue the game? The referee gave a penalty on the field and VAR sided with him. But does McBurnie challenge him fairly? Maybe not. On first glance, if I was the referee I'd have given a penalty. VAR has got to be convinced the referee has made a clear and obvious error - and I don't think what he fed back to the VAR meant they could intervene."

On the Ahmedhodzic/Bowen penalty controversy, Gallagher said: "I thought it was a penalty when I first saw it. The clue for me is the defender is looking away from the ball. He's not looking at the ball. The ball comes over his head, he drags Bowen down. I thought the referee had given a penalty but he gave handball against Bowen - his argument being that he thinks Bowen has got hold of the defender first and that's why his arm is in that position."

Gallagher also felt Salisbury should have immediately sent off Brewster following his wild lunge. Brewster initially saw yellow for the foul before VAR advised him to have another look at his pitchside monitor and the decision was upgraded to a red. "That is a really, really poor challenge," Gallagher said. "The speed he's come, the distance he's come and the impact he's hit him with ... I don't think anyone would disagree that that is a red card."

To compound the Hammers' misery, Coufal's first yellow card was for complaining that Brewster had not seen a straight red card. "He gets a yellow card for protesting about the original tackle" said Gallagher.