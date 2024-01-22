Chris Wilder drops big transfer hint over next Sheffield United signing after dramatic West Ham draw
Chris Wilder hopeful of two more Sheffield United additions ahead of next week's FA Cup tie
Chris Wilder is confident that this week will bring two new additions to Sheffield United's squad after the disappointment of not getting them over the line in time to play against West Ham United on Sunday. The Blades are in talks with Atlético Madrid over a deal for goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, but expect him to be part of Diego Simeone's squad for their La Liga clash with Granada this evening [Monday].
The Spanish giants are putting the final touches on a deal for Romanian goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan as Grbic's replacement, after activating his release clause at Rapid Bucharest. He will fly to Madrid for a medical on Monday, according to reports in Spain, which is then expected to pave the way for Grbic's Bramall Lane switch.
Ben Brereton Diaz had an instant impact for the Blades with a goal on his Premier League debut in Sunday's entertaining 2-2 draw with West Ham, which saw Oli McBurnie's 103rd-minute penalty earn a deserved point for the home side, and Wilder is hopeful to add further flesh blood to his squad ahead of next week's FA Cup clash at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.
"I have that backing," Wilder said. "We were a little disappointed not to have two in for this game and I am sure we will do going into next weekend's game. They'll make us stronger and healthier than when the window opened. We'll look better and stronger with a couple of additions who'll hopefully have the sort of impact Ben's had in this one.
"I was on the phone last night and this morning to add to the group and fingers crossed we can we can do that in the next two or three days before the Brighton game. I’m hopeful we can get a couple over the line but as we always said it’s not the easiest window to work in. We're still cracking on, it was just time caught up with us. It had to be done by 12 o'clock on Friday and when you're talking medicals and stuff ... one is also coming from abroad as well so you have that situation as well."