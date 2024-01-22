Chris Wilder is confident that this week will bring two new additions to Sheffield United's squad after the disappointment of not getting them over the line in time to play against West Ham United on Sunday. The Blades are in talks with Atlético Madrid over a deal for goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, but expect him to be part of Diego Simeone's squad for their La Liga clash with Granada this evening [Monday].

The Spanish giants are putting the final touches on a deal for Romanian goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan as Grbic's replacement, after activating his release clause at Rapid Bucharest. He will fly to Madrid for a medical on Monday, according to reports in Spain, which is then expected to pave the way for Grbic's Bramall Lane switch.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Brereton Diaz had an instant impact for the Blades with a goal on his Premier League debut in Sunday's entertaining 2-2 draw with West Ham, which saw Oli McBurnie's 103rd-minute penalty earn a deserved point for the home side, and Wilder is hopeful to add further flesh blood to his squad ahead of next week's FA Cup clash at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I have that backing," Wilder said. "We were a little disappointed not to have two in for this game and I am sure we will do going into next weekend's game. They'll make us stronger and healthier than when the window opened. We'll look better and stronger with a couple of additions who'll hopefully have the sort of impact Ben's had in this one.