Tony Currie leads Sheffield United tribute to long-serving staff member after death
Tony Currie, Sheffield United’s greatest-ever player, has led the club’s tributes to Dave Capper after the former Blades secretary’s passing was announced. Capper had a decade-long stint as United’s secretary and still attended Blades games and Senior Blades dinners.
Capper joined United in 1989 and was a key figure in United’s resurgence, with United’s tribute crediting him with the introduction of family enclosures “amongst many other initiatives.” Capper left in 1999 for Hull City but remained in touch with United in the years since.
United ambassador Currie paid tribute to his long-time friend. "Dave joined the club at a similar time to when I returned in the late '80s. We worked alongside each other for many years, and we got to know each other really well.
"He split his time between the UK and Spain, and I would often go over there to take part in his golf days which were always fundraisers for charity. He was just a lovely man, and he's someone I'll miss dearly. RIP mate."
United’s statement described the club as “deeply saddened” at the news, adding: “Everyone at Sheffield United would like to send our thoughts to Dave's family and friends at this time.”
