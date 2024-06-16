Thirteen amazing Sheffield United youth team pictures from the 70s, 80s and 90s featuring future stars

Spot the future stars - at Bramall Lane and elsewhere - from these brilliant Sheffield United youth team squad photos

Every young Sheffield United fan dreams about one day pulling on that iconic red and white shirt and playing for their beloved Blades.

Some might be lucky enough to be scouted and play for the youth teams. Some could go all the way and make it in the first team and run out every other week to a packed Bramall Lane - and maybe even play for their country like Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Others may not get the chance at United but have a decent football career nonetheless. And some – of which there are many each and every year – drift away. For those players though, at least they can look back to their youth and say that they got to wear that shirt and represent Sheffield United, no matter the level.

We’ve delved into The Star’s archives to pick out some brilliant pictures of United’s younger sides through the years - can pick out anyone you know or recognise in these Blades youth teams from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

These Sheffield United juniors line up in a lovely sash kit on their return to pre-season training in 1980

1. Reporting back in the summer

These Sheffield United juniors line up in a lovely sash kit on their return to pre-season training in 1980 Photo: Sheffield newsapers

Sheffield United's under 13 team at Bramall Lane in 1989

2. Showing off their trophies

Sheffield United's under 13 team at Bramall Lane in 1989 Photo: Sheffield newspapers

Can you pick out the future first team players in this group shot from 1985?

3. Spot the future heroes?

Can you pick out the future first team players in this group shot from 1985? Photo: sheffield newspapers

These teenagers from 1985 look like they're ready to move up a level

4. On the fringes

These teenagers from 1985 look like they're ready to move up a level Photo: sheffield newspapers

