After being beaten by Luton Town, Sheffield United’s grip on the Championship’s second automatic promotion berth has once again been weakened.

Now only four points ahead of Middlesbrough in third with 10 matches of the season remaining, the battle to go straight up being runaway leaders Burnley seems destined to go right down to the wire.

The Star’s James Shield identifies five things Paul Heckingbottom’s side should learn from a contest settled by Carlton Morris’ strike early in the second-half.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie must be disciplined over the next few games: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Oli McBurnie must stay cool: One booking away from a two match ban, the striker’s attacking prowess is obvious after scoring 12 goals so far this term. But against Luton, he proved his worth in defensive areas two. Twice during the first-half, McBurnie made vital clearances from set-piece situations. United can not afford to lose him at such a critical stage of the season, because it would have an effect at both ends of the pitch.

Midfield changes must be considered: Opponents are now targeting Oliver Norwood, who instigates most of United’s attacks from midfield. The former Northern Ireland international is a superb player and remains a vital part of the squad. But, like every other footballer, he has weaknesses too and Heckingbottom’s picks for this game betrayed the fact he is aware of Norwood’s defensive vulnerabilities. Serious thought must be given to selecting both Tommy Doyle and James McAtee in the engine room, given their athleticism and ball-carrying skills. That would also help Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe to operate as the wing-backs they are supposed to be, rather than traditional full-backs. Neither were effective against Luton. The inevitable criticism their performances drew was, on reflection, probably unfair. It was a direct consequence of the way the fixture unfolded.

Mental reset is required: Subconsciously, United now appear more intent on not making a mistake, not losing a game, than forcing the issue and actually winning one. It’s understandable given the pressure they are under. No amount of experience - and Heckingbottom’s squad boasts plenty - will alleviate that. They are human beings after all. But growing risk averse means they actually end up doing very little. Just be bold and, if things come unstuck, so be it. You’ll still win more than you lose. Particularly with great individual talents like Iliman Ndiaye in the team.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Crowd are more important than ever: Not so long ago, Heckingbottom insisted United’s fans “genuinely don’t realise” the importance of the role they have to perform between now and the end of the campaign. With his players now in danger of losing their mojo, the influence they can exert is now probably greater than ever. Particularly if someones makes a mistake when trying to conjour a piece of magic or during those moments when opponents are the dominant force in a game.

Absolute focus is required: United can’t afford to worry about what Middlesbrough or anyone else are doing right now. By the time they face Sunderland on Wednesday, their lead over Michael Carrick’s men might be down to a single point. If so, so what? Heckingbottom’s men must remember they are second for a reason. They would still be in pole position to secure the runner-up berth.

