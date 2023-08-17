Paul Heckingbottom is confident that Sheffield United’s previous work in developing their loan players will work in their favour again this summer. The two domestic loan spots available to United will form a key part of their business before the window shuts on September 1.

United have enjoyed great success in the loan market in recent seasons, with the likes of Dean Henderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee all impressing in their temporary spells at Bramall Lane. The flip side of relying on loans is that all four returned to their parent clubs as more-rounded, and valuable, assets, putting them out of United’s reach on a permanent basis after doing so much to develop them to that level in the first place.

After their key roles in United’s promotion last season United fans have been keen to see Doyle or McAtee return on loan, while the Blades have also been linked with their Manchester City teammate Cole Palmer. Carney Chukwuemeka was mentioned as a loan target earlier in the window, and may be allowed to leave Chelsea despite featuring against Liverpool at the weekend, while Heckingbottom’s previous links with Everton defender Mason Holgate gave more credence to reports he could arrive at Bramall Lane to strengthen United’s backline.

Asked if United can use their previous success in the loan market to help sell the club to players, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, definitely. If agents have done their homework, they know we’re a good club for their players. And if clubs have done their homework, they know we’re a good club for their players if it comes to loans.

“Generally, we don’t have to speak about it too much. They would know how we work, what the environment is like and why the loans have worked so well. You know what I say, it's not down to us. It's down to the player. It's the player that makes it work.

“We can be really clear on what we want and what we expect but the player has to buy into it and commit. It’s not like we’re magicians, it’s hard work, and the players have to buy into it as well.”

That can extend to players themselves, too. Doyle spoke to Gibbs-White around the time he joined the Blades on loan, to get the lowdown on life at the Lane, and with the Blades linked to a number of their England U21 teammates - including Chukwuemeka and Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer - the Blades’ good reputation can only be a positive.