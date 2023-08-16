Paul Heckingbottom is convinced that Tom Davies will be “a valuable asset” to Sheffield United after the former Everton man put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at Bramall Lane.

The former England U21 international was a free agent after rejecting the Toffees’ offer of a new contract earlier this summer, and becomes the Blades’ seventh summer signing. At 25, Davies possesses a wealth of Premier League experience from his time at Goodison Park and became the club’s youngest-ever captain when he donned the armband against Rotherham United back in 2018, at 20 years old.

Davies was signed in time to be available for Friday’s trip to Nottingham Forest but it remains to be seen whether he will be involved straight away, having spent the pre-season campaign without a club. The midfielder said: “I’m made up to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“It was time for me to go from the previous club to join Sheffield United and I’m really excited for it, I think it is a great project that the team have here and I’m full of enthusiasm and hunger to get going.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world so when Sheffield United came knocking I thought this was the place to be, playing against the best teams and the best players. I played [at Bramall Lane] twice during Covid, and I think that helped Everton, but I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch in front of the full crowd and showing the fans what I’m about.”

Born in Liverpool, Davies joined Everton at the age of 11 and has made over 150 Premier League appearances so far - valuable top-flight experience that boss Heckingbottom will be keen to tap into. “Tom is someone we have admired for quite a while and he’s been desperate to come and play at Bramall Lane,” the Blades boss said.