13 potential Iliman Ndiaye transfer replacements - as chosen by Sheffield United fans: gallery

The summer transfer window slams shut in just over a fortnight and finding a way to replace Iliman Ndiaye’s influence at Bramall Lane continues to pose a challenge for Sheffield United’s coaching staff.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

The Senegal star joined Marseille on the eve of the season in a deal that shocked many supporters and left a gaping hole in Paul Heckingbottom’s squad. Sander Berge, who moved to Burnley a week later, has since been replaced by Coventry’s Gus Hamer and the manager has been promised the funds from Ndiaye’s deal to strengthen his squad.

United’s recruitment stuff are working tirelessly to secure reinforcements before September 1’s transfer deadline but, in the meantime, we asked Blades supporters who they would realistically like to see targeted as Ndiaye’s replacement - here are the results, with some less serious or achievable than others...

A former target of the Blades is now a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest and is looking for a new club. Now in training with West Ham to keep his fitness, Lingard would bring undoubted Premier League experience and has the potential to offer a flash of quality that United will be missing, with @saverhinos444 suggesting him

1. Jesse Lingard

@TheShorehamView would like to see the Young Boys attacking midfielder at Bramall Lane but the Blades would face a host of competition, with Celtic, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg also monitoring the £13m-rated 21-year-old

2. Fabian Rieder

Linked with United even before Ndiaye’s departure, @JohnFeek25622 sees the Metz man as “literally a like for like swap”, adding: “Georges probably the better finisher to be fair.” He’d cost around €20m so a sizeabe chunk of change

3. Georges Mikautadze

Floated by Jack Walters, who says Diallo “looks a top player” but adds that there “may be a big fee”. That’s spot on – United were linked with Diallo earlier in the window but he has this week joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab in an €18m deal

4. Habib Diallo

