"Threw it away" - Paul Heckingbottom left fuming as Sheffield United let slip two-goal lead at 10-men Preston North End
Paul Heckingbottom admits his Sheffield United side “threw away” two potentially-crucial points as 10-man Preston North End came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Deepdale tonight.
United, looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at bottom club Derby County on Saturday, went two ahead by the break through goals from Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp’s penalty, while Andrew Hughes was sent off for the home side in the first half.
But North End rallied in the second half, with goals from Alan Browne and Emil Riis’ 89th-minute equaliser ensuring the Blades returned over the Pennines with only a solitary point to show for their efforts.
“We threw it away, undid so much good work at both ends of the pitch,” Heckingbottom admitted afterwards. “We had more than enough experience on the pitch to see that game out and it’s a sucker-punch. A tough one to take.
“We made some shocking decisions in key moments. We have to take our chances when we’re on top. Bury teams.
“You don’t have to embarrassed about seeing a game out. It’s about winning three points. I’m as sick as you would imagine I’d be after that. Times 10.”
Ryan Lowe’s men were more than good value for their point, with Wes Foderingham – effectively anointed as United’s No.1 goalkeeper before kick-off with confirmation that Robin Olsen’s loan at Bramall Lane had been terminated to allow him to join Aston Villa – making a number of fine saves before Browne and Riis, turning home former Blade Ched Evans’ cross, struck.