Preston North End v Sheffield United: Player ratings as Blades throw away potentially-crucial two points at Deepdale

United had gone 2-0 up in the first half through goals from Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp (pen), while North End had a man sent off when Andrew Hughes saw red for fouling Rhian Brewster in the box.
But United capitulated in the second and North End secured a deserved point, through Alan Browne and Emil Riis’ late leveller.
Here’s how our man rated the Blades in the proverbial game of two halves…
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Effectively handed United's No.1 jersey before kick-off when Robin Olsen went to Aston Villa, Foderingham made a big early save to stop Sinclair opening the scoring after a rare mistake from Chris Basham. Made another impressive stop from Browne's header in the second and had no chance with either goal
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Jayden Bogle 6
Got on the scoresheet with a well-hit drive which put the Blades ahead and seemed transformed by it, driving forward with confidence and purpose to support attacks and create the odd one, too. Later booked for shoving Cunningham
Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Chris Basham 5
Mistimed his header which gave Sinclair a chance to test Foderingham, which the Blades goalkeeper passed with flying colours. Shrugged it off to put in a commanding first-half display, which - like most of his teammates - wasn't matched in the second
Photo: Lewis Storey
4. John Egan 5
Saw a header parried away by Iversen in the build-up to Bogle's goal and put in a couple of crucial blocks to prevent Foderingham being tested even more at the other end
Photo: Simon Bellis