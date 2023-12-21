Three Sheffield United fixtures changed after broadcast picks
Three of Sheffield United's matches have been picked up by Sky Sports
Sheffield United fans will have to amend their 2024 calendars after three of their matches scheduled for early next year were chosen for broadcast on Sky Sports.
The Blades' clash with Aston Villa at Bramall Lane, which was due to be played on February 3 at 3pm is now kicking off at 5.30pm on the same day. Later in the month, the visit of Brighton has been moved from Saturday 3pm to Sunday February 18, with a 2pm kick off.
Finally, a week later, the trip to face Wolves has been moved to Sunday February at 1.30pm.
United are on TV this Friday night when they travel to Aston Villa, kick of is 8pm.