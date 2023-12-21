Sheffield United return to the scene of one of the most controversial moments in their recent history when they go to Aston Villa on Friday night. The clash will bring back memories of the infamous "ghost goal" in June 2020, when Ollie Norwood's free-kick was carried over the line by Villa goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland.

However referee Michael Oliver's watch failed to alert him that a goal should have been given and VAR inexplicably did not intervene either. The game eventually finished 0-0 and after Hawkeye, the operators of the goalline technology, blamed an "occlusion" for its failure. Villa survived by a single point by the end of the season and have flourished since, going into the most recent clash with the Blades unbeaten in 15 games at home and knowing that a win will take them to the top of the Premier League table.

Wilder has been angered by some of the decisions that have gone against his team since his return - including three in his first game back against Liverpool and the non-red card for Frank Onyeka of Brentford for a poor challenge on Vini Souza - and has called for "parity" amongst all clubs in the Premier League.

"It brings me on to I think a really important thing, that we have to be careful of as well," Wilder said when asked about the 'ghost goal' furore three and a half years on. "We're in the Premier League as members and it might happen, but it's not this team that is here for a year and get yourself off back to the Championship. I do feel at times I've got to say, especially that situation, would there have been a lot more of a lot fuss being brought up if it was one of the top six clubs? Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt.

"And as a football nut you still listen and watch and people talk about certain situations and I still think, when they don't bring that up, what a complete injustice it was at the time. And I do believe that I possibly should have made a lot more of it because no-one else wanted to make anything of it. But I will always stick up for this club and even now I look at some of the decisions made over the last three games, especially in the first two.

"No, we're here in merit and a member of this Premier League. Let's be dealt a fair hand. Certainly that would have been so much more of an issue, as we all know, if that had happened to a top club. I have to say Villa could be a Championship club if that hadn't happened. I know Villa fans may say why are you dragging it all back up? But I'm answering the question.

