Sheffield United: A warning ahead of Yorkshire derby against Hull City

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for an all-out assault from Hull City at Bramall Lane tonight, after manager Paul Heckingbiottom detected a pattern in the visitors’ performances under Shota Arveladze.

By James Shield
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:45 am

Despite travelling to South Yorkshire on the back of a three match losing streak, Heckingbottom admits he expects City to try and attack his team.

“There’s been a lot of change and upheaval at Hull,” said Heckingbottom, whose friend Grant McCann was sacked following Acun Ilicali’s recent takeover. “They’ve had a few dodgy results after responding well but the performances are still there. They commit bodies forward all the time, they like to get men up the pitch, and that’s something we’ve seen in all of their displays.”

Unbeaten in six, United returned home from Saturday’s draw at Huddersfield Town eighth in the table. City, who could include former United players Regan Slater and Tyler Smith in their squad, prepared for the contest in 19th following defeats to Fulham, Preston North End and Derby County.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
David McGoldrick, who will miss the game through injury, and Chris Basham of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
