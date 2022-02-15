Despite travelling to South Yorkshire on the back of a three match losing streak, Heckingbottom admits he expects City to try and attack his team.

“There’s been a lot of change and upheaval at Hull,” said Heckingbottom, whose friend Grant McCann was sacked following Acun Ilicali’s recent takeover. “They’ve had a few dodgy results after responding well but the performances are still there. They commit bodies forward all the time, they like to get men up the pitch, and that’s something we’ve seen in all of their displays.”