A tough game, against feisty opposition, played out in front of a notoriously uncompromising crowd.

But thanks to a set of circumstances Paul Heckingbottom hoped wouldn’t come about, his opposite number Gary Rowett doesn’t. Which could be the only positive thing to come out of a selection crisis threatening to derail United’s push for promotion.

Still, on the evidence of Wednesday night’s win over Blackburn Rovers, it will take more than an untimely spate of injuries and loss of Charlie Goode to suspension to knock a squad unbeaten in nine and searching for its sixth consecutive clean sheet off course.

Those figures will make ominous reading for Rowett, as he attempts to preserve his own side’s winning streak - which extended to three matches when they edged past Derby County in midweek.

Millwall and their coaching staff spent last night attempting to second guess United’s picks for this clash at The Den.

The Star’s James Shield selects his ideal starting eleven for a fixture which pits sixth versus 12th - or rather 12th versus sixth - in the Championship table.

Gary Rowett, the manager of Millwall, where Sheffield united travel today: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

James’ Starting Eleven: Foderingham, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Robinson, Egan, B Davies, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp.

James’ Substitutes: A Davies, McBurnie, Ndiaye, Gordon, Hourihane, Jebbison, Starbuck.

James’ Thinking: Heckingbottom started the month reshuffling his options on a regular basis. You can understand why. Although chopping and changing is never ideal, neither is the fixture schedule United have been left with after a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period. Thankfully, United have remained unbeaten and demonstrated, when they beat Rovers despite being reduced to 10 men, they boast the strength of character required to negotiate a way through this difficult period.

With Chris Basham the latest name added to a casualty list which seems to grow by the day, Heckingbottom's room for manoeuvre is now limited. But I wouldn’t make any unenforced alterations anyway. There’s a case to recall Conor Hourihane and Oli McBurnie against a combative and well-organised opposition, albeit one who can also play when required. But with Ben Davies playing out of position, personally I think it’s better to maintain as much consistency as possible and then worry about the next game later.

On-loan from Liverpool, Ben Davies should start at The Den: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United's Charlie Goode (26) is shown a red card by referee Matthew Donohue during the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.