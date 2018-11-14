This is how Sheffield United have done business in the last four January transfer windows

The January transfer window is fast approaching and it can often be the time for an inspired bargain or the madness of a massively overpriced panic buy.

We thought we’d take a look back at how Sheffield United have conducted their business in the last four years to see how the Blades’ purchases in the mid-season transfer window have fared in the past.

Chris Wilder. Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Things have changed in the 2018/19 season as a result of the loan-to-buy deals available at the end of the summer window, so once the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve a host of players in the EFL will finally complete moves to become permanent players at their clubs.

Over the last few winter transfer windows, the Blades have brought in at least a couple of signings each January on either permanent or loan deals.

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder pays his team the ultimate compliment

Since January 2015, current boss Chris Wilder and former chiefs Nigel Adkins and Nigel Clough have been in charge at Bramall Lane – but will the past be any indication of how the club will do business this season?

January 2018

In the most recent transfer window, Chris Wilder made a total of four signings, bringing in Lee Evans, Ryan Leonard and Ricky Holmes on permanent deals and James Wilson on loan from Manchester United.

It’s fair to say that the signings in that window were one to forget, with the three permanent signings all sent packing this summer.

Evans arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers, made a total of 21 appearances for United and was sent out to Wigan in the summer, while Leonard joined from Southend and played a total of 17 matches for the Blades before being shipped off to Millwall. Both are on loan deals that will become permanent this January.

Sheffield United: Kieron Freeman hopes for international breakthrough after receiving more recognition

Holmes signed from Charlton and played just five matches for the Blades before being sent on a season-long loan to Oxford United in the summer.

Wilson’s loan deal ran until the end of the 2017/18 season – he returned to is parent club after one goal in nine appearances for United.

January 2017

This window saw the arrival of James Hanson, Danny Lafferty, Samir Carruthers, Jay O’Shea and Joe Riley.

While O’Shea and Riley joined on loan deals from Chesterfield and Manchester United respectively, the rest joined on a permanent basis.

Lafferty and Carruthers are still on the Blades’ books, although the latter is currently on loan at Oxford United, and Hanson is now an AFC Wimbledon player.

Sheffield United: The analysis responsible for persuading Chris Wilder to change his transfer policy rather than tactical approach

January 2016

United brought in two loan players during this window – Alex Baptiste from Middlesbrough and Dean Hammond from Leicester.

January 2015

A host of new arrivals came with the new year in 2015 as current first team players Paul Coutts and Kieron Freeman joined the club.

Both Coutts and Freeman arrived from Derby County on permanent deals and were also joined by loan signings Jason Holt from Hearts and Chris O’Grady from Brighton.

In the same window Matt Done signed from Rochdale, Che Adams was brought in from Ilkeston and John Brayford swapped Cardiff for Bramall Lane.