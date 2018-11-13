Sheffield United: Kieron Freeman hopes for international breakthrough after receiving more recognition

Kieron Freeman could win his first senior Wales cap later this week after being called-up for their forthcoming matches against Denmark and Albania.

The Sheffield United wing-back has joined team mate Ben Woodburn in Ryan Giggs' squad ahead of Friday's UEFA Nations League meeting with Åge Hareide's side and, barring injury or illness, will also travel to south-east Europe ahead of Tuesday's friendly in Elbasan.

Despite being born in Nottingham, Freeman qualifies for Wales through his grandparents and has previously represented them at youth and under-21 levels.

Although Woodburn has struggled for first team opportunities since joining United on loan from Liverpool, Giggs watched him play in a recent development match against Doncaster Rovers last week.

With Wales entering their game against the Danes on top of Group B4, victory at the Cardiff City Stadium will guarantee Giggs' side first place in the table and a play-off game to reach the 2020 European Championships should they fail to qualify automatically.

But the visitors, as Christian Eriksen revealed, are also chasing top spot and promotion to Group A.

"We see it (the Wales fixture) as a final," the Tottenham Hotspur forward said. "To have a chance to qualify, we need some points from this game and not to give Wales the win in the group."

Kieron Freeman has been a regular starter under Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

"Being in Group A would be fun against some even bigger teams which will be more difficult," he added. "The aim will be to win this first group and then try and go as far as possible and get a place secure for the Euros."