Sanderson featured on a list of names presented to former manager Slavisa Jokanovic soon after his appointment in May, after the Serb identified a lack of cover at centre-half as cause for concern.

Although Jokanovic has since departed, the recruitment department responsible for recommending the 22-year-old remains in place. With the issue also troubling Jokanovic’s successor Paul Heckingbottom, it was involved in compiling a list of potential targets understood to include Heart of Midlothian’s John Souttar and James Hill - before he completed a £1m switch from Fleetwood Town to AFC Bournemouth earlier this week.

Dion Sanderson was a Sheffield United target before joining Birmingham City on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

With Heckingbottom and his head of player development Jack Lester both acknowledging they have a good relationship with Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars, Sanderson is again expected to come under the microscope at some point during the transfer window.

Bruno Lage, Heckingbottom’s counterpart at the Premier League club, is considering selecting the youngster in his starting eleven for Sunday’s match against United after recalling him from a spell on loan at Birmingham City.

“For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development,” Sellars noted, during an interview with Wolves’ official website earlier this month. “It prepares him for his career and he’s doing well.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to sign a centre-half this month: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“This is a good opportunity to have him back in the building,” continued Sellars, who brokered Morgan Gibbs-White’s temporary switch to Bramall Lane. “To have a good look at him.”

Lee Bowyer, who moved quickly to beat his team’s Championship rivals to Sanderson’s signature last summer, has left the door open for him to return. But with Teden Mengi arriving from Manchester United to fill the gap created in Bowyer’s squad, Sellars’ could be concerned that Sanderson might struggle for regular football if he heads back to St Andrews.

Wolves terminated the agreement they had brokered with City following a series of injuries among Lage’s rearguard. However, if those clear up before the window closes, they are likely to investigate the possibility of arranging another placement for Sanderson in the Championship.