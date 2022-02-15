A lifelong United supporter and academy graduate, Slater moved to East Yorkshire for a nominal fee during last month’s transfer window - agreeing a two-and-a-half year contract at the MKM Stadium.

Chris Basham, the United defender, admitted that Slater had hoped to force his way into Paul Heckingbottom’s squad this term.

But with his contract scheduled to expire at the end of the season, Slater was allowed to return to City where he impressed on loan during the previous campaign - helping them win promotion from League One.

With another former United player - Tyler Smith - also set to feature in Shota Arverladze’s squad, Basham told The Star: “They’ve gone there to play football and you can’t blame them for that. Regan will be really hungry if he’s involved. He’ll be really positive and excited to come here. He’ll definitely feel as if he has a point to prove because I know he fancied himself to be in and around it with us this year.”

City are understood to have paid £50,000 to secure Slater’s services, although United inserted a sell-on clause into the deal.

Regan Slater joined Hull City from Sheffield United: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“On game day, I don’t really speak to anyone in the opposition,” Basham admitted. “But I’ll be having a word with him afterwards. Hopefully, and I know he won’t take this the wrong way, after we’ve made sure it’s a disappointing night for them.”