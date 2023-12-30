Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fight and character that has delighted Chris Wilder ever since he returned to Sheffield United was on show again this evening as they were beaten at champions Manchester City. The home side signed off on a 2023 that saw them win five trophies and become champions of England, Europe and then the world with a 2-0 victory over the battling Blades.

United could easily have folded after Rodri put Pep Guardiola's side ahead in just the 14th minute but they stuck to their task well and could easily have levelled through Will Osula in the first half, but his header was tame and saved by Ederson. For all City's possession, 82 per cent their final tally, they only had four shots on Wes Foderingham's goal while Jayden Bogle forced Nathan Ake into some good defensive work at the other end in the second half.

Wilder is not a man who swallows defeat easily but playing against a side of City's level was more than a mitigating factor. "It felt like we played football for about five hours," he said. "At the start, when you are walking out and you see five trophies, it hits home what they have achieved. Congratulations from myself and everyone at Sheffield United for what this club and arguably the greatest manager has done.

"We are light in terms of Premier League experience but what we weren’t light on is fight or character and that has delighted me since I walked through the door. We have to have a a structure and an approach. It is incredibly difficult to come here, even for the top teams. We have to hang in there. We have to take big moments, unfortunately we didn’t at the end of the first half. But it was a great experience for the young lads to learn."

Of United's starting XI, only George Baldock, Bogle and Ollie Norwood remained from United's last trip to City back in 2021 but the likes of Andre Brooks and Osula, who put in a real shift up front on his own against the likes of Ake and Manuel Akanji, will take valuable experience from going toe-to-toe with such illustrious names.

"There is no downside for this game today," Wilder added. "The players are not daft, they understand who they are playing against and what they have achieved, You can try and meet that challenge head on or go out the back door. I know there are plenty of teams who would have got done five or six with the vibe and the feel today. We try and take something from it.