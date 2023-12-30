Goals in either half from Rodri and Julian Alvarez sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory for Manchester City over Sheffield United this afternoon. The world champions ended a year which saw them win five trophies in dominant style, finishing the game with over 80 per cent of possession.
United had a couple of chances, Will Osula heading at Ederson in the first half and Jayden Bogle's shot blocked by Nathan Ake in the second, but they could not lay a glove on the reigning Premier League champions on their own turf. Here's how we rated United's players...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Retained his place despite increased scrutiny following his errors against Chelsea and Luton of late and although he could do nothing about Rodri's opener, he made a confidence-boosting save to deny Silva not long after. Will have had his heart in mouth when Alvarez chased down to block his kick but it sailed just over the bar. Did what he had to do
2. Jayden Bogle 5
Back in the side after his one-match ban and handed the unenviable task of keeping Jack Grealish quiet, one he stuck to admirably. Had a few moments going the other way, too, including a good cross to pick out Osula - although there were suspicions of offside if the young man had scored - but was also caught in possession a few times which could have cost United dearly
3. George Baldock 5
Shuffled inside to right centre-half in the absence of Ahmedhodzic and was solid enough
4. Jack Robinson 5
Gave Rodri a lot of time to pick his spot and fire home after he beat Souza and bore down on goal, and then breathed more than a sigh of relief when he tried to play in a dangerous area and was robbed by Bernardo Silva only for Souza to bail him out with a challenge. Also had some good moments, including a lovely pass to find Bogle in the build-up to Osula's chance