Sheffield United players placed on standby for key roles in Blades’ promotion push after boss’s squad point

If Sheffield United are to continue their successful start to the new season and challenge for promotion back to the Premier League come May, then Chris Wilder believes that those currently on the periphery of his first XI will have to play their part. The Blades are unbeaten after five league games and sixth in the early Championship table, ahead of this weekend’s clash against newly-promoted Derby County.

United have impressively banished any fears of a hangover following last season’s relegation, with a revamp of the squad and a new playing style helping turn attentions towards the future rather than the past. United have outplayed sides so far this term and when their usual control of games escaped them at Hull on Friday night, they relied on good, old-fashioned character to get them through with an impressive 2-0 win.

While delighted with the result afterwards Wilder was less enthused about his side’s quality on the ball at times. His side’s second goal, though, with three substitutes in Rhian Brewster, Andre Brooks and Sam McCallum all combining for the latter’s finish, will have been particularly pleasing, though, after highlighting the part that the fringe players can play just a day before.

"It's not the biggest of squads,” the Blades boss admitted, “but maybe at times that can bring you a little bit tighter. Because everyone understands that they're not a million miles away from playing. I said on Thursday to the boys who weren't playing: 'Don't underestimate the part that you've got to play. We aren't going to have a decent season if we're relying on 12 or 13 players.'

“Tyrese Campbell has been really good in training; so have Rhian and McCallum and Jamie Shackleton and Brooks. Sydie Peck's there too, so it's a healthy bench, and we need to make sure those boys are ready if we change it, either in-game or from the start. Winning helps, of course, but the group is really tight and willing to fight for each other. Which is a really great quality to have.”

The likes of McCallum and Shackleton also offer United valuable versatility, with McCallum and Harrison Burrows alternating positions at Hull down the left and former Leeds man Shackleton able to fill in at right-back as well as further forward in midfield. “He gives us that balance,” Wilder said of McCallum. “He's a good, technical player with pace. I quite like that combination on the left as well; when one goes on, the other can fill in behind. So we've got that nice balance about us.

"Brooks was outstanding before he got a concussion, so he's knocking on the door and we need everyone to be available. It was a good weekend for us; I'm delighted we got a result on a Friday night but it’s back to work on Monday. We have to make sure we build on a tight game but a good win in the home game against Derby on Saturday.”