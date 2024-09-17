Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United starlet can’t afford to rest on laurels despite getting off mark for club and country in space of a month

Just weeks after marking his first start for his boyhood club with his first Sheffield United goal, Louie Marsh’s dream start to the new season continued when he got on the target for England’s Elite Squad during the international break. It was the continuation of good recent progress for another of the Blades’ bright young stars, called up to the group formerly known as the U20s after the withdrawal of his teammate and friend Oliver Arblaster.

But the 20-year-old has been warned that he cannot afford to rest on his laurels now, as he battles to win back his place in the Blades’ matchday squad. He is expected to return to the Blades’ U21 squad for their home clash with Wolves in the Premier League Cup tonight, with Gary McSheffrey’s side winning their last two league games 8-2 and 6-0, and will be looking to build on his memorable moment last week in England’s 2-0 win over Romania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Louie's been recognised by England, and that’s great,” said Wilder. “I went over to watch the game with Jamie Hoyland [chief scout] and his first three touches weren't very good, but his fourth wasn't bad when he scored! It's good recognition for him but he understands our attitude towards him and how we've been with him.

“He's back at club level and he's got to play and train well to get involved with the group. But he can be pleased with his performances and his involvement and his contribution to our good start, from the first day of pre-season. We're producing good players. But they have to get into the first team, and they understand that.”

Arblaster has established himself as a key member of the Blades side after breaking in during the second half of last season, while long-time teammate Andre Brooks is also a regular on the right wing. United have also given game-time to midfielder Sydie Peck this season while Femi Seriki is back available again after injury. Loanees Alfie Gilchrist (20 years old) and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (21) have also started well alongside relative youngsters such as Michael Cooper and Harrison Burrows at Bramall Lane.