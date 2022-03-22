The “massive” Sheffield United player Morgan Gibbs-White loves playing alongside at Bramall Lane

The England U21 man has wowed the Blades support with some real moments of magic so far, including stunning individual goals against Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

But it’s not just the forward’s individual ability on the ball that has earned him the respect of his teammates, with his workrate and desire to win it back also catching the eye.

Blades skipper Billy Sharp is amongst those confident that Gibbs-White will go on to become a regular Premier League player, after being forced to play a bit-part role at Molineux so far in his career.

“Morgs has got so much quality,” Sharp said recently. “I love playing with him; he creates a lot for me.”

And, after his goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Barnsley at Bramall Lane, Gibbs-White returned the compliment to his skipper, who limped out of the derby victory with a hamstring issue.

“It’s massive, playing with Billy,” Gibbs-White said.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates his goal from the penalty spot with Oli McBurnie and Morgan Gibbs-White: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

“He makes the game easy for me. I know where he is and where he's going to be and to stay close to him, because he's going to win the majority of balls coming into him.

“All the boys that came on against Barnsley did well. Oli McBurnie and Danoel Jebbison were excellent. We all link up really well in training.